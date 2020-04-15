Florida Governor Denies McMahons’ Support of Donald Trump a Factor in WWE Being Named an Essential Business

The labeling of WWE as an “essential business” in the state of Florida has drawn some raised eyebrows, prompting governor Ron DeSantis to push back on the idea that the McMahons’ support of Donald Trump was a factor in the decision. DeSantis was asked during Wednesday’s press briefing about the potential connection and denied it, pointing out that that the McMahons have not supported him and that it’s all based on his desire to get content out there for people. You can see the full video below, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin.

DeSantis’ decision drew headlines when it was reported that the Linda McMahon-run super PAC to re-elect President Trump committed to spending $18.5 million in the state. DeSantis said yesterday that the decision was one of several made on a “case-by-case basis” of what can safely be done.

When it was asked if the McMahons’ support of Trump had some relation to WWE’s being classified as an essential business, DeSantis said, “Who suggested that? … Okay so, I mean, what does that have to do with me? Like, are they supporting me? Did you look up that? They didn’t, right? Okay. So here’s the thing; I support doing things, I support NASCAR. I talked to Lesa Kennedy, I want them to race. I think the public would like to see — it’s gonna be on TV. I understand you’re not going to fill up Daytona Speedway right now, and I’m not suggesting you do. But if I think there’s content that can be created, I think that that’s a good thing. And I even — Doctor Fauci said televised sports is a positive thing. There’s not a lot for people to look at right now, and I think you’re starting to see this does start to wear on some people after a while.

He continued, “And so my view would be, let’s do what we can do to stop the spread, to make sure we’re flattening the curve. But at the same time, you can give people some outlets. Maybe that’s with programming on TV, maybe that’s with essential activities, which I’ve supported from the beginning where you go for a run, you get out and do things as long as you’re not in close contact with other folks. And so that’s kind of the deal. But obviously, people can look up anyone that’s supported me. If there’s no support, it’d be really hard to draw that connection at that point. Not that it would be legitimate anyway, but in this case the factual predicate isn’t even there.”

