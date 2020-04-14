wrestling / News

Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T WWe's

In a story that is getting some mainstream news traction, it appears as if Linda McMahon, who is currently running a pro-Trump Super PAC for his re-election, committed to spending $18.5 million in the state of Florida on the same day (April 9th) that Florida designated WWE as an essential business which then allowed Vince McMahon to announce on April 10th that WWE will resume live TV broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Florida journalists Jon Alba and Stephanie Coueignoux broke the news on Twitter, noting that Florida designated WWE as an “essential business” due to its impact on the state’s economy, but WWE will, of course, not be allowing fans in to the TV tapings.

It’s worth noting that Linda McMahon used to work directly for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019 as head of the Small Business Administration before becoming the head of the major Trump re-election Super PAC.

President Donald Trump has, of course, worked with WWE many times since the 1980s and is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Linda McMahon, Ashish

Spotlight

More Stories

loading