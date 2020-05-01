Florida Re-Open Taskforce Recommends Sporting Venues At 25 Percent Capacity on May 4, Governor To Make Final Call

The State of Florida has revealed a plan from the Re-Open Florida Task Force which declares that sporting venues may be allowed to have up to 25% capacity on May 4. The decision hasn’t been made yet, as Governor Ron DeSantis will make the final call. It’s part of the first phase of the plan, which will also see casinos opening as well.

The guideline reads: “ Large spectator sporting events should use strict social distancing guidelines and limit

occupancy of venues to 25 percent of building capacity.”

This means if wrestling promotions choose to do so, they could have fans at their events as early as Monday. This week’s WWE TV shows were taped, but AEW Dynamite will be live on Wednesday. That doesn’t mean AEW will choose to allow fans into the building, but if DeSantis agrees to open up sporting venues, it does mean they will be allowed to do so if they wish.