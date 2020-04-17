UPDATED: More on WWE Changing TV Taping Schedule Again, Full Taping Schedule Until July, Money in the Bank Footage Shot, Location Still Not Confirmed

UPDATED: Pro Wrestling Sheet has more details on the changes to WWE’s TV taping schedule, reporting that WWE’s schedule is now as follows in an effort to reduce how much their employees have to travel in their ongoing effort to keep them safe and healthy with what is going on in the world.

* Smackdown will air live tonight as previously scheduled.

* RAW, NXT, and Smackdown will all air live next week as previously scheduled.

* Saturday, April 25th – Two episodes of Smackdown for May 1st and May 8th will be taped.

* Monday, April 27th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 4th.

* Wednesday, April 29th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 6th.

* Monday, May 11th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night, and the May 15th episode of Smackdown will be taped.

* Tuesday, May 12th – One episode of RAW will be taped which will air on May 18th, and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on May 22nd.

* Wednesday, May 13th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on May 20th.

* Monday, May 25th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 1st.

* Tuesday, May 26th – Two episodes of Smackdown will be taped, one which will air on May 29th and another which will air on June 5th.

* Wednesday, May 27th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 3rd.

* Monday, June 8th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 12th.

* Tuesday, June 9th – One episode of NXT will be taped which will air on June 10th.

* Monday, June 15th – One episode of RAW will be taped for that night and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 19th.

* Tuesday, June 16th – One episode of RAW will be taped which will air on June 22nd and one episode of Smackdown will be taped which will air on June 26th.

* Wednesday, June 17th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on June 24th.

* Monday, June 29th – Two episodes of RAW will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on July 6th.

* Tuesday, June 30th – Two episodes of Smackdown will be taped, one which will air on July 3rd and another which will air on July 10th.

* Wednesday, July 1th – Two episodes of NXT will be taped, one for that night and another which will air on July 8th.

According to the report, WWE is also evolving on the health and safety measures being taken at the WWE Performance Center, including requiring everyone to wear masks, enforce good hygiene and hand-washing for the recommended amount of time, medical screenings before entering any closed set, matches being done in waves, only having essential personnel at the location, following social distancing when not performing, intense cleaning, and more.

WWE is said to be trying very hard to do the best they can in terms of mitigating risk and protecting their employees health and safety while also trying to keep business afloat.

They add that a rep for WWE confirmed the schedule changes and issued this statement:

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Additionally, WrestleVotes reports that WWE Money in the Bank will not take place at the WWE Performance Center, with the location not known at this time.

“The Money In The Bank PPV will take place as scheduled on Sunday May 10. Source states it won’t take place at the PC however. Still working on location confirmation. Obviously no fans in attendance regardless of the location.”

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that WWE has once again changed up their TV taping schedule. The plan now is to have live episodes of RAW, NXT, and Smackdown next week, but then to shift to pre-taping episodes every other week. This is being done to cut down on how much talent and staff has to travel.

WWE has also reportedly taped content for the 5/10 WWE Money in the Bank PPV at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT earlier this week. The footage was reportedly shot on the roof of Titan Tower.