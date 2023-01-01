wrestling / News
Former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee Makes NOAH In-Ring Debut Next Week
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee will be making his NOAH in-ring debut next week. He is set to face Yoshiki Inamura at NOAH New Sunrise 20223 on January 8. THe event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can see the announcement tweet below.
As noted, Lee appeared at today’s NOAH The New Year 2023 show. He shook hands with Jack Morris after his win over Timothy Thatcher.
📢 1/8 – Korakuen – Former Triple Crown Champion @JL_LCG_0119 is here in PRO WRESTLING NOAH!
🟢 NEW SUNRISE 2023
🗓January 8 (Sun) 12:00 start
🏢 Korakuen Hall
💠 Main Event Singles Match
Yoshiki Inamura vs Jake Lee#noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/TxWCuMyi7c
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
