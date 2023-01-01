– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee will be making his NOAH in-ring debut next week. He is set to face Yoshiki Inamura at NOAH New Sunrise 20223 on January 8. THe event will be held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can see the announcement tweet below.

As noted, Lee appeared at today’s NOAH The New Year 2023 show. He shook hands with Jack Morris after his win over Timothy Thatcher.