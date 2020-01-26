wrestling / News
Former Champion Spotted In Houston Prior To Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
The rumors continue to fly around and the names continue to pour in prior to tonight’s big event. PWInsider reports that former WWE Intercontinental champion Santino Marella is in Houston, the site of tonight’s Royal Rumble event. It should be noted that WWE is also filming WWE Network material today, which could account for the various names that have been showing up.
Santino could appear in either the men’s Rumble or possibly the women’s, if he decides to become Santina. He holds the distinction of the quickest Rumble elimination ever, when Kane threw him out in 2009.
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon
- Another Name Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral