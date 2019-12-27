Former CMLL Champion Mr. Niebla Passes Away

– Sad news in the lucha world as Efren Tiburcio Marquez, better known as Mr. Niebla from CMLL, has passed away. CMLL announced on Monday that Niebla passed away at the age of 46 due to complications from a blood infection. You can see the tweet by the company below, which translates to:

“CMLL joins the sorrow that the wrestling family feels for the passing of the wrestler Mr. Niebla, who had a distinguished trajectory in the history of this sport as one of its top figures.”

Niebla was a regular in CMLL from 1995 through 2007, returning to the company in 2008 where he remained until his passing. The time in-between was spent with CMLL’s rival AAA. During his time in CMLL he held several titles including a run with the World Tag Team Championships alongside Shocker in 1998, two runs with the WOrld Trios Championship, the Mexican National Trios Championship as well as several tournament wins. He won the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship from Universo 2000 in April of 2003, holding it for 543 before losing it back to Universo in October of 2004.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Niebla.