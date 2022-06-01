wrestling / News
Former Dakota Kai Confirms New Name, Shows Off New Look
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Dakota Kai was released from WWE last month and later filed to trademark the phrase ‘King Kota’. In a post on Twitter, she confirmed that that ‘King Kota’ will be her ring name going forward. She also showed off her new hairstyle.
She wrote: “In this very moment, I’m King. Kota.”
In this very moment, I’m King. Kota. pic.twitter.com/UFpxNp46Xx
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) May 31, 2022
