Former Dakota Kai Files To Trademark Phrase ‘King Kota’

Fightful reports that on May 9, the former Dakota Kai (under her real name of Cheree Crowley), filed to trademark the term ‘King Kota’.

The trademark is for:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes