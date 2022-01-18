wrestling / News
The Former Gran Metalik Set For GCW Shows
The former Gran Metalik is set for his in-ring return, with three dates booked for GCW next month. GCW has announced that Mascara Dorada will be appearing at their February 4th, February 19th, and February 26th shows as you can see below.
Dorada was released from his WWE contract in early November, so the February 4th show would be on the first day after his non-compete clause ends.
