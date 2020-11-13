wrestling / News
Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported back in June that Dave Lagana had stepped down as the Vice President of the NWA following allegations of sexual assault from independent wrestler Liz Savage. Lagana went on to deny the claims with a lengthy statement.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lagana has sent legal threats to two reporters over claims of defamation. It was noted that Savage and a second source both confirmed talk to the reporters, however neither would reveal their names. Other details regarding the nature of the alleged defamation and the legal threats are unknown as this time.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers
- Jim Herd Denies That He Wanted to Change Ric Flair Into ‘Spartacus’
- Arn Anderson On WCW Bringing In Bret Hart, The Road Warriors’ Legacy, How WWE Plans Royal Rumble Match
- Eddie Kingston On Having Best Promo In Wrestling, Learning From Taz, Impact Tracy Smothers Had On Him