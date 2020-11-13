Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation

It was reported back in June that Dave Lagana had stepped down as the Vice President of the NWA following allegations of sexual assault from independent wrestler Liz Savage. Lagana went on to deny the claims with a lengthy statement.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lagana has sent legal threats to two reporters over claims of defamation. It was noted that Savage and a second source both confirmed talk to the reporters, however neither would reveal their names. Other details regarding the nature of the alleged defamation and the legal threats are unknown as this time.