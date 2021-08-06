Former NXT Referee Drake Wuertz Running For Florida House of Representatives

Following his release from WWE, controversial former NXT referee Drake Wuertz is headed to an even less grounded line of work: politics. Wuertz took to Instagram on Friday to declare his candidacy for the 30th district of the Florida House of Representatives. Wuertz is running in a district that includes Orange County and Seminole County, and features such cities as Orlando (site of the WWE Performance Center), Winter Park (Full Sail University), and others.

The district elected Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil in 2021 winning 53% of the vote and unseating Republican Bob Cortes. She won by the same margin in a rematch against Cortes in 2020.

Wuertz was released by WWE alongside a crop of NXT talents in May. Wuertz’s release came at a time when he had been generating significant heat against himself backstage for his a variety of issues, perhaps most notably his outspoken views against COVID-19 protection including masks and vaccinations. He shared text messages from John Laurinaitis about WWE’s policies regaring COVID and accused WWE of “tyrannical overreach.”

Wuertz wrote in his Instagram post: