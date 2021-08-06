wrestling / News
Former NXT Referee Drake Wuertz Running For Florida House of Representatives
Following his release from WWE, controversial former NXT referee Drake Wuertz is headed to an even less grounded line of work: politics. Wuertz took to Instagram on Friday to declare his candidacy for the 30th district of the Florida House of Representatives. Wuertz is running in a district that includes Orange County and Seminole County, and features such cities as Orlando (site of the WWE Performance Center), Winter Park (Full Sail University), and others.
The district elected Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil in 2021 winning 53% of the vote and unseating Republican Bob Cortes. She won by the same margin in a rematch against Cortes in 2020.
Wuertz was released by WWE alongside a crop of NXT talents in May. Wuertz’s release came at a time when he had been generating significant heat against himself backstage for his a variety of issues, perhaps most notably his outspoken views against COVID-19 protection including masks and vaccinations. He shared text messages from John Laurinaitis about WWE’s policies regaring COVID and accused WWE of “tyrannical overreach.”
Wuertz wrote in his Instagram post:
I’m happy to announce my candidacy for Florida State Representative in District 30.
The land we love has changed in recent years. We’ve seen our liberties and rights be stripped away at the quake of others fears. We’ve been told that it’s selfish to defend our God-given Rights. We’ve seen leaders become sheep, and men become lions. We’ve seen Florida rise to lead a Nation. Our way of life that we hold so dearly is now at risk of being overtaken by the Marxist left.
As a Christian, a family man, and a community leader I’m answering the call to rise up and defend our great state while representing the hard working constituents of District 30.
God has put us here for such a time as this
As a MAGA Republican and a bold conservative I’ll be the warrior our state needs to push back against the radical left. Together we’ll fight to prevent medical tyranny, expand school choice, protect our 2nd Amendment rights, and ensure election integrity.
However the most vulnerable in our state are the 74,000+ baby Floridians that are being murdered every year in the barbaric act of abortion.
As the first Abolitionist candidate in Florida, I will file legislation to Abolish (not regulate) the murder of preborn children and make Florida the first abortion-free state in our Nation.
To support our campaign, donate, and find out more about our platform, please visit www.votedrake.com
Keep Florida Great!
