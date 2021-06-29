Drake Wuertz Shares Text From John Laurinaitis, Calls WWE’s COVID Policy ‘Tyrannical Overreach’

Drake Wuertz is getting more vocal since his WWE release and took to social media to share texts from John Laurinaitis and blast WWE’s COVID-19 protocols. As you likely recall, Wuertz was released from WWE in May as part of a crop of NXT-related cuts. Wuertz had garnered significant heat over a variety of issues, perhaps most notably his outspoken views against COVID-19 protections to the point where he missed an NXT taping to argue against masks in schools at a school board meeting and was a point of concern for many within the company.

Wuetz posted a screenshot of a text message from Laurinaitis sent before Wuertz’ release to his Instagram story today, in which Laurinaitis informed employees that those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask or test as long as medical has proof of said vaccination. Those not fully vaccinated needed to follow the protocol, with Laurinaitis noting, “You will have to test, fill out paperwork, have your temperature checked and wear a mask.”

Wuertz then posted to his Instagram noted that he considered requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination in order to work in an unrestricted capacity a “basic human rights” violation and called WWE’s policies a “tyrannical overreach of control” that he defied, which led to his release. You can see his full post and the caption below.