– Former WWE developmental talent Anya Zova recently discussed her time in WWE during a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, critiquing the developmental side of WWE for being toxic and political. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Anya Zova on her time in WWE: “Honestly, anytime you hear that there’s a coach wants to talk to you, you know either you’re in trouble or what’s gonna happen? And if you see a call coming in from Canyon [Ceman] on your phone, you’re like, ‘Oh, am I getting fired?’ I agree with you [podcast host Bryan Asbury] and there are so many guys that didn’t get the chance that you said they deserve, just because there’s such a limited — I think now it’s more time on TV, right? There’s the ‘NXT’ division, stuff like that, but it’s still limited. Only now, after living in the States for, like, 10 years, I understand the politics, and I suck at it still. But there’s so much politics in WWE. You just have to be this type of a person who understands the politics … you just have to be good. Like, you have to be professional, perform, and deliver.”

On how you have to be good at politics to make it in WWE: “And in WWE, besides being good and know what you do, you need to be good at politics, and for me, that was the hardest part. I’ve seen so many guys struggling with it as well. You have to be smart with who you’re friends with. You have to be smart how you talk to your coaches. It’s, yeah, it’s a lot.”

On WWE having a toxic environment: “Honestly, I’ve seen guys just get in trouble because they were heading out with the wrong person. I never understood why it’s wrong, like, just because somebody doesn’t like this person it doesn’t mean he’s bad. You know, just let me make my own judgment. I don’t know how it is now. I hope it changed, but back then it was a little bit of toxic, I have to say.”

Anya Sova signed a developmental contract with WWE in August 2012. She was let go about a year later after suffering a broken arm during training. She later filed a lawsuit against WWE in 2017 claiming the company failed to train its talent properly. The lawsuit was later voluntarily dismissed.