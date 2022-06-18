wrestling / News
Former WWE Producer Recalls Trying to Book Sycho Sid for WWE After the Bell
– During a recent Twitch livestream, former WWE Producer Dan Ryckert discussed his time in the company, including an incident where he attempted to book former WWE Champion Sycho Sid (aka Sid Vicious) as a guest on WWE’s After the Bell podcast. Sid said he’d want money to appear on After the Bell, and then he attempted Ryckert to produce a podcast for him.
Ryckert said on reaching out to Sycho Sid (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I called Sid once while he was doing landscaping stuff. He was yelling at someone about installing a fence. He said he had a landscaping business, and Sid said he needed a bunch of money to be on the Corey Graves show, and also, he asked me if I’d be his podcast producer and I said no. That’s my Sid story.”
