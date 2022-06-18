Former WWE Producer Recalls Trying to Book Sycho Sid for WWE After the Bell

– During a recent Twitch livestream, former WWE Producer Dan Ryckert discussed his time in the company, including an incident where he attempted to book former WWE Champion Sycho Sid (aka Sid Vicious) as a guest on WWE’s After the Bell podcast. Sid said he’d want money to appear on After the Bell, and then he attempted Ryckert to produce a podcast for him.

Ryckert said on reaching out to Sycho Sid (via WrestlingInc.com):