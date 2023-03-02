Former WWE Writer Compares Sami Zayn & The Bloodline to Batista & Evolution

In an interview with Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz compared Sami Zayn’s storyline with the Bloodline to when Batista left Evolution back in 2005. He noted that the Zayn story has been planned out from week to week, just as Batista turning on Triple H (which led to a match at Wrestlemania 21). He said that wasn’t the case when Evolution turned on Randy Orton.

Gewirtz said: “The cool thing with Sami and with Roman and with The Usos and Heyman and now Kevin Owens and all that is it’s been gestating for quite some time and they’re not resting on their laurels as far as like, ‘We don’t need to advance the story this week. We can just have a three-segment match and that will cover it’. The Orton thing, which you know again, decided, it was well, ‘Why is Triple H booting Orton out of Evolution? Because he has the title?’ Yep, law of the jungle. Old lion [is] jealous of the young lion, and there’s truth to that but you could let that build for a little bit.“