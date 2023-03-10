Four Team Tag Title Match Added To IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive

Impact Wrestling has announced a four-team tag team title match for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey will defend against TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), Aussie Open and the Motor City Machine Guns. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay

* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb