Four Team Tag Title Match Added To IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive
Impact Wrestling has announced a four-team tag team title match for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive. The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey will defend against TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito), Aussie Open and the Motor City Machine Guns. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay
* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb
BREAKING: Bullet Club defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open, TMDK, and The Motor City Machine Guns as IMPACT and NJPW present #MultiverseUnited on March 30 from Los Angeles exclusively on @FiteTV!
Order HERE: https://t.co/5rOgLivxsM pic.twitter.com/iYLdN44r5K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2023