Fourth Chris Jericho Cruise Officially Postponed Until 2023

The fourth Chris Jericho Cruise, Four Leaf Clover, has officially been postponed until 2023. The cruise, which was set to run from March 14-18, 2022, has been rescheduled for February 2-6, 2023, due to “the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises.”

Here’s the full release from the Chris Jericho Cruise website:

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is an incredibly special event and that is because of our amazing cruisers! Since announcing the event during the Triple Whammy in late October 2021 and gearing up to set sail in March 2022, we’ve heard overwhelming feedback from the Rager at Sea family.

Members of this awesome community would love to attend, but are unable to due to the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises. After compiling feedback and researching the options, we have made the decision to postpone the Four Leaf Clover to 2023.

The Four Leaf Clover will now sail February 2-6, 2023 aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. We’ll spend the day on our very own private island (a new destination for the Rager at Sea!) where the beach is steps away, the food is free, and any purchased drink packages* will be honored! *details about purchasing drink packages will be shared closer to sailing

If you’re not booked and would like to join us, make sure to join the mailing list and stay tuned for more info about booking your cabin, coming very soon! We know this announcement will be a relief to some and a disappointment to others, but Chris and all of us here at Sixthman feel this is the best way to ensure that the Four Leaf Clover is your BEST VACATION EVER…and we take that very seriously! We love you guys and we are very excited to rock with you all in February of 2023!