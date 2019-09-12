wrestling / News
FOX Set to Air WWE Smackdown Special Later This Month
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX is set to air a Smackdown special later this month ahead of the show’s move to the network in October. PWInsider has confirmed that there will be a one-hour “Smackdown’s Greatest Hits” special airing on September 27th at 8 PM ET.
The special will preview WWE to FOX’s viewers before the Blue Brand moves to the network starting on October 4th, the week after.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation
- Bruce Prichard on Sid Vicious Threatening to Sue WWF in 1997 Over Contract Dispute
- More on WWE Planning Announce Changes: Michael Cole to Smackdown, More