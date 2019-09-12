wrestling / News

FOX Set to Air WWE Smackdown Special Later This Month

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Live on FOX

– FOX is set to air a Smackdown special later this month ahead of the show’s move to the network in October. PWInsider has confirmed that there will be a one-hour “Smackdown’s Greatest Hits” special airing on September 27th at 8 PM ET.

The special will preview WWE to FOX’s viewers before the Blue Brand moves to the network starting on October 4th, the week after.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FOX, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading