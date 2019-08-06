wrestling / News
FOX Sports Executive Says Smackdown Live Will be ‘Home Run’ for Network, Claims They Will ‘Inject It With Such a New Life’
– The Big Lead recently interviewed FOX Sports SVP of Sales Mark Evans, who discussed how FOX will challenge ESPN and CBS moving forward. During the interview, Evans discussed WWE Smackdown Live moving to FOX and WWE’s potential on the FOX Network despite the product’s recent decline in ratings.
Evans feels differently about WWE ratings being in a downward trend. He stated, “We feel how we’re going to present and how we’re going to promote the WWE is going to inject it with such a new life. It’s going to be a home run for us.”
Smackdown Live is slated to debut on FOX on Friday, October 4. FOX Sports 1 will also broadcast a studio WWE program later on.
