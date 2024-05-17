Francine Recalls Short Run in WWE ECW, Being Offered WWE Spot After Original ECW Folded

Francine was a staple of the original ECW, and she recently looked back at her short time in WWE’s version of ECW and more. The Queen of Extreme appeared on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw and talked about her WWE ECW run, nearly joining the company after ECW closed and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting an offer from WWE in 2001: “When [ECW] went bankrupt, I got a call from WWE. And they wanted me to work with X-Factor, which was X-Pac and Justin Credible and Albert. But the way it was pitched to me, it was going to be right on Raw, live, and it was them against the Hardys … So, Lita and I would’ve I think eventually went off and did our own thing, wrestling. But at that point I was 30 years old … In my mind, I was like, they’re gonna make me train all over again to be like this wrestler. And I didn’t want to do that.”

On her brief run in WWE ECW: “In 2006 I actually did sign, because I was told I was going to be a manager. But they had me doing bikini contests every weekend. And I was just like, I don’t want to do this … I’m 34 years old, and I have to do all this bikini stuff, and I’m just like, this is not what I signed up for … I even told Vince to his face, like, ‘Let me take Kevin Thorn’s finisher.’ He goes, ‘We don’t do that here.’ I said, ‘You don’t let the girls bump here?’ He goes, ‘Well, I didn’t watch ECW, I don’t know anything about you.’… All I did is go cry to Johnny Ace, ‘Give me my release, I wanna go home.’