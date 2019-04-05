Frank The Clown Discusses Fans Being Jealous Of Him Dating Noelle Foley

– If you don’t know Frank The Clown, he’s the guy dating Noelle Foley, the daughter of Mick Foley. He’s also a wrestler, having made various appearances at Independent wrestling shows over the years. He was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights:

On Fans Being Jealous Of Him: “Typically those that dislike me are the ones who’ve never met me in real life. I’m not out to please the masses by any means. I think I’m in a polarizing position and a lot of it stems from jealousy for a wide variety of reasons. People may be jealous of who I may be dating. People may be jealous that I have access to some of their heroes. People may not like the fact that I’m getting big spots at indie shows and they just don’t want to see people succeed for the most part. If someone wants to be entertained for a couple of minutes, go ahead and click on any of her photos and go to the comments section. There is endless entertainment I have thick skin and if you don’t know the person, then you don’t take it personally. Whenever she posts a picture of she and I the floodgates open. There have been more supporters as of late, which is surprising, but the majority is still wishing I fall off the face of the earth. I’m lucky that I haven’t had any confrontation which would be weird that someone would confront me over me dating someone that they can’t get. It’s just a weird thing”

On Noelle Potentially Wrestling: “I’ve talked to her about it, but she has other things on her schedule. She’s not super-involved in the wrestling business at the moment but that’s not to say there won’t be an opportunity down the road. It’s something that probably will happen in the future, but I want to make it count. For that first time with her and I together, or walking down the ramp together, I want to make sure it’s a perfect show or a perfect match.”

On Mick’s Advice To Him: “I think he’s a fan of me. I know he’s a fan of my work on the indie scene. I’ve reached out to him for some advice especially with my match at Warrior Wrestling with David Arquette. Don’t rush and kind of pick your spots and know what your role is…. Go out there and execute your role the best you can. Understand your role and just execute it to the best of your ability. That’s what I set out to do.