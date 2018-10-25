Mick Foley Explains Why Daughter Noelle Isn’t Pursuing A WWE Career

Mick Foley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing the Holy Foley WWE Network show and why his daughter Noelle isn’t pursuing a WWE career anymore…

His Thoughts on Holy Foley: “We really enjoyed doing it… But it was an expensive show for the [WWE] Network to make, and when you look at some of their other shows, it’s a GoPro on a windshield,” Foley said referring to Ride Along. I think if this was a show that was on USA or E!, there probably would have been a better home because you could have a big budget for it. It would have found fans who are not WWE loyalists. I think Total Bellas has probably half of their viewership who are not actively watching wrestling. I was glad they took a chance on it. We really enjoyed those 10 weeks together… and to get paid. But it just didn’t work out. It was the highest-rated show [on WWE Network] of all-time for a little while, but there’s only so many times people can watch 10 episodes over and over and over.”

On Why Daughter Noelle Isn’t Pursuing A WWE Career: “No, she got banged up quite a bit,” Foley said of Noelle’s training. “Injured, not just banged up but injured.”