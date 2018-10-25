Quantcast

 

Mick Foley Explains Why Daughter Noelle Isn’t Pursuing A WWE Career

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

Mick Foley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing the Holy Foley WWE Network show and why his daughter Noelle isn’t pursuing a WWE career anymore…

His Thoughts on Holy Foley: “We really enjoyed doing it… But it was an expensive show for the [WWE] Network to make, and when you look at some of their other shows, it’s a GoPro on a windshield,” Foley said referring to Ride Along. I think if this was a show that was on USA or E!, there probably would have been a better home because you could have a big budget for it. It would have found fans who are not WWE loyalists. I think Total Bellas has probably half of their viewership who are not actively watching wrestling. I was glad they took a chance on it. We really enjoyed those 10 weeks together… and to get paid. But it just didn’t work out. It was the highest-rated show [on WWE Network] of all-time for a little while, but there’s only so many times people can watch 10 episodes over and over and over.”

On Why Daughter Noelle Isn’t Pursuing A WWE Career: “No, she got banged up quite a bit,” Foley said of Noelle’s training. “Injured, not just banged up but injured.”

