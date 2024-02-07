wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian & Josh Alexander Pay Tribute to Scott D’Amore Following TNA Exit

February 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scott D'Amore Impact Sacrifice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, TNA announced the termination of former company president Scott D’Amore earlier today, and he’s being replaced by new executive Anthony Cicione. Since today’s announcement, a number of members of the TNA roster have come out to pay tribute and show support for D’Amore. Some of the reactions include former World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and David Penzer. You can view their comments below:

