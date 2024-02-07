wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian & Josh Alexander Pay Tribute to Scott D’Amore Following TNA Exit
– As previously reported, TNA announced the termination of former company president Scott D’Amore earlier today, and he’s being replaced by new executive Anthony Cicione. Since today’s announcement, a number of members of the TNA roster have come out to pay tribute and show support for D’Amore. Some of the reactions include former World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and David Penzer. You can view their comments below:
Thank you coach.
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) February 7, 2024
The incredibly painstaking, tedious and difficult work that @ScottDAmore has put in to bring @ThisIsTNA to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated. We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude. 🥃
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 6, 2024
I'm just going to say it. Without @ScottDAmore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE. I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives-Massive loss!
— David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 7, 2024
