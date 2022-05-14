wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Wants a Rematch For TNT Championship After AEW Rampage Loss
May 14, 2022 | Posted by
Frankie Kazarian is not happy with how his shot at Scorpio Sky’s TNT Championship on AEW Rampage went, and he wants a rematch for the title. On Friday night’s episode, Kazarian battled Sky for the title and lost thanks to interference from Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. After Page admitted he got involved, Sky sided with his allies and nailed Kazarian with the championship.
In a video posted to AEW’s Twitter account after the match, Kazarian said he wanted a rematch in Los Angeles on the June 1st episode of AEW Dynamite. Sky has yet to respond. You can see the video below:
EXCLUSIVE: Post-Show UNCUT with @FrankieKazarian after tonight's TNT Championship I #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/J88UqbVTMO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible Post-WWE Plans For Malcolm Bivens, Rumored AEW Interest In Candice LeRae
- Note On Talk In WWE of Splitting up Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Bruce Prichard On Why Hercules Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame, Power & Glory Tag Team With Paul Roma
- Eric Bischoff On His Picks For Wrestlers Who Cut Best Promos, Randy Orton’s Believability In The Ring