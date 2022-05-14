Frankie Kazarian Wants a Rematch For TNT Championship After AEW Rampage Loss

Frankie Kazarian is not happy with how his shot at Scorpio Sky’s TNT Championship on AEW Rampage went, and he wants a rematch for the title. On Friday night’s episode, Kazarian battled Sky for the title and lost thanks to interference from Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. After Page admitted he got involved, Sky sided with his allies and nailed Kazarian with the championship.

In a video posted to AEW’s Twitter account after the match, Kazarian said he wanted a rematch in Los Angeles on the June 1st episode of AEW Dynamite. Sky has yet to respond. You can see the video below: