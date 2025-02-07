Fraxiom Retain NXT Tag Team Titles On TNA Impact

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Fraxiom defeated Nic and Ryan Nemeth in the main event of Thursday’s episode to retain their titles.

The finish came when Ryan tried to hit Axiom with a steel chair, but Nic stopped it. That let Nathan Frazer take out Nic, leading to Fraxiom taking out Ryan for the pinfall.

Fraxiom have held the NXT Tag Team Championships for 159 days. They won the titles from Chase U at NXT No Mercy in September of last year.