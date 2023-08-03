Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Jey Uso the Top Star of WWE SmackDown Right Now

– On the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had high praise for the work Jey Uso is currently doing in his feud with Roman Reigns, and Uso establishing himself as the top star of SmackDown right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Jey Uso being the top star on SmackDown: “We are going to go to Friday Night SmackDown Jey Uso is the star of this show right now. I said on Mark Henry’s radio show Busted Open, I said Jey Uso is the most over cat, and that was before he became the most over cat just because — I wasn’t the first one to call it. Everybody saw where the story was going, but Jey’s ability to execute at such a high level and keep you interested — I’ve never seen a wrestler get cut to more when they’re not talking than Jey Uso.”

On Jey Uso’s charisma and promo skills: “Whoever he’s in a promo with, just know the camera’s not going to be on you but for a second. You could basically just walk out with your notes and just read them because this dude is pacing back and forth, letting you know every thought and emotion on his face. It’s crazy, man. I don’t even know how to describe it because there’s no actor that does this. He’s just so freaking expressive and it’s not over the top. Or if it is, he’s so committed to it that it doesn’t play over the top.”

Jey Uso is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.