Freddie Prinze Jr. Critical Of Mercedes Mone-Willow Nightingale Storyline

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the matches on tap for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On Anarchy in the Arena: “Their Civil War storyline is their ‘A’ storyline. Look, I’m following it, I’m watching it … I don’t … It’s not the best story that they’ve told,” he said. “I know they explained it storyline-wise but it was still a hard pill to swallow. I don’t hate it. It is what it is.”

On Adam Copeland feuding with Malakai Black for the TNT title.”The one storyline that I think they’re telling [well], old man Adam Copeland and his Cope Open, and I feel like we’re finally going to get a Malakai Black storyline that means something. And I think he’s finally going to be champion, and I think it’s freaking time [that he’s champion].”

On the Mercedes Mone-Willow Nightingale storyline:”I don’t want to talk about the Mercedes Mone-Willow championship match because I don’t want to say bad things. I don’t feel like it’s been done well. I feel the debut was for the Boston pop at this point, ’cause that’s where she’s from, and then it’s like, ‘Let’s wait,’ what feels like three months now. There’s just not enough there for me,” he declared.

On Mariah May: “Someone who I do think they’re doing well with is Mariah ‘freaking’ May. I’ll say this, if you judge a book by its cover, you go, ‘She can’t talk, she can’t wrestle,'” said Prinze. “All of a sudden you’re watching somebody who’s super good in there at their job. She’s young. To be that good already is kind of a weird thing, and makes me go, ‘How did WWE miss that?’ It’s like the Will Ospreay thing, how do you miss that?”