– On a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled some of the best and worst wrestling storylines and characters. Freddie Prinze Jr. reflected on why Mick Foley’s Mankind character was so effective. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how Mick Foley pulled off the Mankind character: “Just about everything they did with Mankind should have failed. The fact [is] that they pulled it off at such a high level with this dude — and credit to him, because the stories and writing are ridiculous. … It’s important people understand how fine a talent Mick Foley was.”

On how Mick Foley made Mankind a relatable character: “How the hell do you feel sorry for a serial killer with a Leatherface mask on? But he did at the highest level, to where he came off vulnerable and scared and meek, and he just needs a friend and he looks the way he looks. To me, there are very few attraction wrestlers, … but the one that was the most fun … was always Mankind.”

On Mankind’s promo with a rat: “That promo he did in the bowels of that arena with the rat — it was Jim Cornette’s pet rat. His voice, even in that promo — he’s not trying to scare anybody. He’s just explaining what’s going to happen.”