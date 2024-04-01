Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Getting Job With WWE, Meeting Vince McMahon

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently recalled how he ended up working for WWE through a chance meeting with Stephanie McMahon. Prinze worked for WWE as a part of the creative team in two stints, and he looked back on first landing the gig on The Masked Man Show. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On how he got the job: “It was not the plan going in. The plan was, I met this lady at a WWE event, Ric Flair’s last match, well his last match at that point … He’s like Barbara Streisand and her final tour every 10 years. But I met this lady, and we were talking wrestling and she said, ‘You need to meet my boss.’ I said, ‘Who’s your boss?’ She said, ‘Stephanie [McMahon].'”

On Stephanie McMahon suggesting he meet Vince: “I go and I meet Vince, and I had a great conversation with him and I kind of got offered the job in the room and just said ‘yes’ before I even spoke to Sarah [Michelle Geller] ’cause it just felt perfect and it felt right.”