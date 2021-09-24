Free The Narrative II With Adam Scherr, EC3 Set For Next Month

EC3 will give Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, the chance to free his narrative next month. EC3 has announced that Free The Narrative II, featuring Strowman and Scherr, will be available on October 2nd.

You can get the details and pre-order in the announcement below:

From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3)

#FreeTheNarrative II The Monster In Us All AVAILABLE on Fite TV 10/2/21.

fite.tv/watch/free-the-narrative-ii/2pa4e/

#ec3 and the #ControlYourNarrative movement are proud to announce that Free The Narrative II will be available on the Sports/Entertainment Streaming Conglomerate service FITE TV starting 10/2/21.

As #AdamScherr (fka #BraunStrowman soon to be #REDACTED) has found himself at his lowest point, he is visited by an old “friend” with an #essential reminder.

“Monsters can be killed.”

Available 10/01/21

Available 10/02/21 on Fite TV

Free The Narrative is a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known.

“Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it.

To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.”

In “Free The Narrative” those stories are told.

FTN II is available on FITE TV as a Bundle Package with FTN 1

