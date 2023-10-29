Freelance Dead By Dawn Results 10.27.23: Effy Competes For World Title, More

Freelance Wrestling held their Dead By Dawn show on Friday night with the Freelance World Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the IWTV-airing Chicago, Illinois show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Dan The Dad def. Brandon Gore and Craig Mitchell and Darius Latrell and Davey Bang and Sabin Gauge

* FU Heavyweight Championship Match: Shane Mercer def. Allie Katch

* Shazza McKenzie def. Xia Brookside

* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Darin Corbin def. August Matthews and Bryan Keith

* Koda Hernandez def. Jordan Oliver

* Freelance World Tag Team Championship Match: GPA & Laynie Luck def. The Fab And The Furious

* Freelance World Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Effy