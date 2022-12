Freelance Golden Double Axe Handle Full Results 12.01.2022: Tag Team Championship & More

The Golden Double Axe Handle event was hosted by Freelance Wrestling on December 1 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

*Sorta Incredible Iverson defeated Angel Escalera & Darius Latrell & Hunter Drake & Sabin Gauge & Sean Galway

*Cole Radrick defeated Trevor Outlaw

*Laynie Luck defeated Kenzie Paige

*Chico Suave defeated Dillon McQueen & Ryan Matthews

*Craig Mitchell defeated Koda Hernandez

*Storm Grayson defeated Ezio Orlandi

*Kylie Rae defeated Jordan Oliver

*Freelance Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez)