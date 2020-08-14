wrestling / News
French Wrestler Amale Says She’s Signed With WWE For NXT UK
Amale has broken ground by becoming the first French female wrestler to sign with WWE, according to her. Amale posted to Twitter to announce that she’s signed with the company for a role on NXT UK, where she’s appeared five times over the last year.
Amale’s full name is Amale WInchester. She hails from Béziers in southern France and began wrestling in 2012. She is the current wXw Women’s Champion, having won the title back in January of 2019. She’s worked for France’s Wrestling Stars and ICWA, WrestlingKULT in Germany, and other companies.
NXT UK, of course, has not run live events as of late due to the pandemic.
“Si t’as pas de raison de vivre, trouve une raison de crever.” – @booba 🎶
Your new WWE @NXTUK Superstar, the 1st ever French female professional wrestler signed by @WWE – @WWEFrance
Mettez un “🇫🇷” en commentaire les frenchies 🤍 pic.twitter.com/W5TG8tQVCB
— Amale (@AmaleFrenchHope) August 13, 2020
