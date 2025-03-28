FSW Announces Beynefit For Bey Broke Attendance and Viewership Records

Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) has announced that their Beynefit for Bey event broke attendance and viewership records for the promotion. The show was a benefit for Chris Bey, who is recovering from a severe neck injury that left him paralyzed for a time. It included wrestlers from WWE, TNA, AEW and more.

A post about the records on Twitter reads: “The Beynefit For Bey was a success beyond our wildest dreams. We shattered records at the Silverton, the largest amount of viewers ever for an @FSWVegas on @Triller_TV. Our crew was amazing getting backstage interaction, and interviews. Hoping to have info on a DVD of the event.”