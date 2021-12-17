FTR On Not Being Impressed With the Briscoes, Potential Match Between the Teams

In a recent interview on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, FTR discussed the Briscoe Brothers’ promos, on a potential match with the duo, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Dax Harwood on why he’s not impressed with the Briscoe Brothers’ promos: “I thought it was funny because they like to use a lot of colorful language because they think that’s the thing that’s going to get them over on the internet and with the fans. They think, ‘oh I’m a great promo. Let’s say f**k and sh*t and Goddammit. Let’s say it all so we can get a rise out of people.’ I’m not a big advocate of that because if those are the words you’ve got to say to drum up a response from people then you have no creativity, you know what I am saying. That means, yeah, ‘let’s take the easy way out and just say f**k and sh*t.’”

Harwood on a potential match with the Briscoes: “These guys have a rough image and rough look and they’ve always played the big fight in the small pond kind of thing. They’ve got a reputation for being these tough guys and we are kind of laid-back North Carolinians. But I promise To God in heaven as he’s watching over me right now. If they ever step to me I promise you we will beat the sh*t out of them. And I did say sh*t, because it’s not a problem and I don’t care about being creative. I promise you we will beat the sh*t out of them.”