FTR Address Their AEW Contract Status, Cash Wheeler Says They Are on a ‘Handshake Deal’

– It appears Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have not yet signed formal contracts with All Elite Wrestling. New AEW tag team, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), recently appeared on Jim Cornette’s podcast, and they revealed that they currently aren’t signed to a long-term deal in AEW.

In fact, during the interview, Cash Wheeler said they are currently working in AEW on a “handshake deal” mainly to finally work the match with The Young Bucks that fans have talked about for years. Apparently, the team is still in negotiations with AEW for a long-term contract.

Cash Wheeler told Jim Cornette on FTR’s AEW contract status, “We’re negotiating still [with AEW]. We have a short-term almost handshake deal because we want to get this done finally because it’s been talked about for so many years. So, we’re not under any longterm obligation to anybody. So, that’s a nice little caveat for ya.”

FTR is currently scheduled to make the team’s AEW in-ring debut on next week’s Dynamite. They will face The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.