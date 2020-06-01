wrestling / News
Various News: FTR to Appear on Jim Cornette’s Podcast This Week, WWE Stock Closes Up
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
– FTR will be headed into Jim Cornette territory this week, appearing on his podcast on Friday. Brian Last took to Twitter to announce that AEW’s newest tag team will appear on the Jim Cornette Experience Friday, as you can see below:
This Friday on the Experience, for the first time ever, @TheJimCornette talks with FTR! Call Somebody! @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR
— The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) June 1, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.15 on Monday, up $0.88 (1.9%) from the previous closing price. This is the stock’s best closing price since February 26th, when it ended at $48.41. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.
