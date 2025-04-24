wrestling / News
FTR Join Forces With Stokely Hathaway On AEW Dynamite
FTR have new representation, as they aligned with Stokely Hathaway on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler return from suspension and were introduced by Hathaway. Hathaway defended FTR’s actions recently, pointing what stars like Jon Moxley and Hangman Page have done. He announced that he was now the team’s agent and FTR said they were putting themselves first from here.
Harwood then asked the Rock N’ Roll Express, who were there, to the ring and tore them down, saying they are old and that the Midnight Express is the better team. Hathaway dubbed FTR the Living Legend Killers, and they assaulted the Rock N’ Roll Express until Paragon came down to make the save.
Stokely Hathaway is the new WHAT for FTR?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @TonySchiavone24 pic.twitter.com/oh3Cwx9uaK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025
