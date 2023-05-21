FTR Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

FTR will speak ahead of their Double or Nothing match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that the AEW World Tag Team Champions will appear on Wednesday’s show before they defend their titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double or Nothing.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* AEW World Trios Championship Open House Rules Match: The House of Black vs. AR Fox, Metalik, & Blake Christian

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing for Double or Nothing match

* We’ll hear from the Four Pillars

* We’ll hear from FTR