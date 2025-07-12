– It was a good night for FTR and Stokely Hathaway at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour. The former AEW Tag Team Champions beat The Outrunners during the pre-show. Turbo Floyd nearly had the match won for his team, but interference from Stokely prevented Floyd from securing the pinfall victory.

One distraction later, Dax Harwood rolled up Floyd, and with his feet on the ropes, plus assistance from Stokely and Cash Wheeler, scored the win for FTR.

The main card of AEW All In Texas is minutes away. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE. You can view clips of FTR vs. The Outrunners below:

