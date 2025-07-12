Join 411’s Live AEW All In: Texas Coverage

Good afternoon everybody! The day is upon us – AEW All In has arrived! The biggest show in the AEW calendar, and coming off the back of a slew of great AEW TV, expectations are understandably high. Including the Zero Hour pre-show, we have 12 scheduled matches ahead of us, including gems such as Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Moné vs Timeless Toni Storm, the Young Bucks against Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland, and the Texas Deathmatch featuring Jon Moxley defending the World title against Hangman Adam Page. That is QUITE the upper card, and the undercard is certainly no slouch either.

So how about that Bandido vs Takeshita match from Supercard of Honor last night? Goodness gracious, what a main event, and something that really sets the bar for the action tonight. Takeshita has been on an absolute roll this year, and it looks like he’ll be showing up as an additional entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match (ideally picking up the W as the Alpha has all the tools to be a major player). With a night as big as this one, I’d wager we’ll see a fair few more surprises along the way.

This is the big one, folks. Grab your Beverage Of Choice (I’m starting off on a Long Island Iced Tea before the beers come out), load up on those snacks (pretzels for me, because why not?), and let’s set all eyes on the Globe Life Field for what is sure to be one of the more spectacular events of the year. Let’s go…ALL IN!

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

[ZERO HOUR]

Announced by Renee Paquette during the early portion of the pre-show, Adam Cole is not medically cleared to compete and has been stripped of the TNT title! That means instead tonight we’ll be getting a four-way to crown a new TNT champion: Daniel Garcia vs Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara vs Kyle Fletcher. That sucks hugely for Cole; best wishes to him for whatever he’s dealing with.

Oh Josh Mathews has rocked up, throw back for him and Renee being on camera together. We see footage of Josh interviewing Ospreay and Swerve backstage after Dynamite this past week.

Great sit-down interview with Hangman Adam Page from Jeff Jarrett, where Page says he wants to win to prove to his kids the importance of chosing the right path.

To ringside, we’re kicking off with some 8-man tag team action.

The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs) vs Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty w/ Anthony Ogogo & Trish Adora)

Guevara and Moriarty to start, and it could be a long night for Sammy and Dustin, who will both be pulling double duty tonight due to the TNT title reshuffle. Marshal Von Erich in with a body slam, and a discus lariat to Bravo. Moonsault, Ross Von Erich in, covers for 2. Bravo with a tope con hilo to take out the Sons on the outside. Shane Taylor takes a run up and hits a number of splashes and shoulder blocks on the outside too, maintaining control. Taylor misses a splash in the corner, allowing RVE to body slam him in return. Ogogo gets in the face of Kevin Von Erich, but here come some of the Rhodes boys to back Kevin up. Dustin looks for Cross Rhodes, nails it on Shawn Dean, but the covers gets broken up. All 8 men in, stereo Iron Claws on all the STP guys. Ogogo gets in the ring, so here comes Kevin Von Erich to even the score…THE CLAW! Kevin applies the claw to Ogogo, and the ref counts the pin in unison on all 4 members of Shane Taylor Promotions. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Sons of Texas

Time: 7:11

Rating: ** – Standard multi-man to get a bunch of guys on the card and pop the crowd with the Claw. Got in, did their shtick without overstaying their welcome.

Big Boom AJ (w/ Big Justice & The Rizzler) & The Conglomeration (Hologram, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly) vs The Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, and Hechicero)

Haha O’Reilly giving it some Rizz during AJ’s entrance, sublime! Don Callis Family attack from behind as AJ and Hologram pose on the buckles. This one breaks down already with all four pairings teeing off in the corner. Ishii and AJ hit a double team shoulder block on Romero, and AJ delivers a belly to back suplex for 2. Diving knee from O’Reilly connects, Hologram in with a dropkick and some synergy along with O’Reilly. Hechicero in, wraps up Hologram in a pin attempt. Tijeras into a victory roll gets 2, Hologram tries a sunset flip but it is denied. Powerbomb, reversed into a hurracanrana for 2 on Hechicero. O’Reilly in, receives a low dropkick, and now here comes Archer. Archer knocks AJ and Ishii off the apron and hits a series of clotheslines in the corner. Rocky kicks away at O’Reilly but The Rizzler and Big justice get in his face. TRENT PIE-FACES BIG JUSTICE!! Hahaha fantastic. Trent with a running knee to O’Reilly, gets a 2 count. Romero runs the runs to gain steam, kicks O’Reilly, and hits the Ronaldo celebration on his knees.

O’Reilly and Trent battle now, clothesline to Trent. Hologram and Hechicero pair off again, tijeras into a deja vu, slight stumble but they recover. Spanish Fly to Romero. HOLOGRAM WITH A SUICIDE DIVE THROUGH THE ROPES and he seriously hits Hechicero with his HEAD!! Ishii and Archer in, Ishii looks for the brainbuster…nope, body slam from Archer instead. Ishii recovers and nails the brainbuster! Big Boom tags in, taking out the whole Don Callis Club…Archer with a goozle, denied. AJ lariats him to the floor, spinebuster on Beretta. Military press slam to Romero, throwing him to Archer on the floor. Hechicero breaks up a powerbomb attempt, step up knees in the corner. Hologram with a crossbody, Hechicero with a huge crucifix tijeras! Double knees from RPG Vice. Ishii and AJ shrug off some offense, hulking up. Archer interrupts the powerbomb attempt. Tijeras from Hologram, Hechicero sent to the floor. Crossbody from O’Reilly, caught…but Hologram is poised, flipping senton to take everyone out below. Thrust kick to AJ from Beretta. AJ comes right back with a lariat! Big Justice gets in the ring, SPEAR to Beretta! PowerBOOM connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

Time: 12:50

Rating: *** – Heck of a lot better than you might expect for a pre-show 8-man, although with the level of talent in that ring, that probably shouldn’t be a surprise. Constant action, AJ used in the right spots, and all the goods from standouts like Hechicero and Hologram. Bonus points for the pie-face!

FTR (w/ Big Stoke) vs The Outrunners

I went ****1/4 for their AWESOME tag match on Collision last week, so we know this pairing is capable of absolute greatness. Magnum and Dax begin this one, and its FTR who spill to the floor early for a breather and to regroup with Big Stoke. FTR utilize an illegal tag to distract the referee, allowing Dax to sneak in rake the eyes and nose behind the ref’s back. INGENIUS. Headscissors by Magnum, Floyd in for a little combo action. Floyd is thrown to the floor and clutches his knee in pain, and Dax is relentless, whipping him into the barricade to continue the assault. Back in the ring, Dax locks in a Figure Four; Floyd reaches the ropes. Dax goes to lock it in again but gets kicked away. Cash tags in, body slam by Floyd and he tags in Magnum for the house of fire offense. Magnum bounces the head of Dax off every turnbuckle pad, then heads to the floor to tackle Cash.

Sleeper hold applied by Dax on Magnum until a back suplex forces him to relinquish the hold. Magnum gets a moment to attempt the tag but Dax is in to POUNCE him as Magnum makes the dive, beautifully timed!! No tag made. Dax misses some elbow drops as Magnum fights off both men. Sunset flip gets 2, Magnum makes another dive to try to get the tag, gets caught but delivers a double DDT! Cash pulls Floyd off the apron and Magnum is unable to make the tag once more. FTR doing a tremendous job of isolating Truth here. Big Stoke gets in the face of the ref, Magnum makes the tag but the ref didn’t see it, so it’s not official! FTR continue to target Magnum…but he fights them off! Tag to Floyd!! Body slams galore. Clotheslines and a bulldog by Floyd….body slam to Cash on top of Dax. SUNAVABITCH ELBOW!!! 1, 2, NOOO, that was a close kickout! Cash wishbones Magnum and pulls him into the ringpost. Dax with a rollup and a handful of trunks, just a 2 though. Spike piledriver attempt but Magnum ascends the buckles instead, crossbody! 1, 2, no! Sunset flip on Dax, Cash is taken out, 1, 2, noooo. Shatter Machine attempt by the Outrunners, Dax avoids it though. Floyd turns into a Shatter Machine, NOOO he blocks it! Magnum spears Cash out of the ring. TOTAL RECALL! 1, 2, Big Stoke interrupts the count! Floyd is not happy and grabs Stoke, but Dax rolls him up from behind FEET ON THE ROPES! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR

Time: 16:11

Rating: ***3/4 – Getting to see tag team wrestling this good on a free pre-show…HELL YES. What a great sell for the main card. Plus, the ‘cheap’ finish sets up another rematch, hopefully – I could happily watch these four each and every week at this point.