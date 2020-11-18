wrestling / News
FTR Tops First PWI Tag Team Top 50 Rankings
– Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) announced today that former AEW World tag team champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) topped the first-ever PWI Tag Team Top 50 rankings. They also made the cover of the magazine’s 2021 PWI Tag Team Special issue. You can view the announcement below.
PWI evaluated the teams from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. The teams were ranked based on various factors, including overall momentum, win record, chemistry, creativity, overall activity, and “it” factor. Earlier this year, AEW World champion Jon Moxley topped the PWI Top 500 for 2020.
FTR debuted in AEW on May 27 earlier this year. They defeated Kenny Omega and Adam Page to win the titles on September 5 at AEW All Out. Here are the teams that made the Top 5 from PWI’s Tag Team Top 50 rankings:
1. FTR
2. Kenny Omega & Adam Page
3. Golden Role Models (Bayley & Sasha Banks)
4. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)
5. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
Congratulations to @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR for being ranked #1 in the inaugural PWI #TagTeam50!
Preorder your print copy of our Tag Team Special—featuring a Hotseat interview with FTR and MUCH MORE—at https://t.co/9sKkrAOCnq pic.twitter.com/n2mNSRxRk4
— PWI (@OfficialPWI) November 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Decision For Eddie Guerrero To Win WWE Title From Brock Lesnar, Fan Incident During Eddie’s Ladder Match vs. Rob Van Dam
- Jake Hager On How He Joined AEW, Being Nervous For AEW Debut, Doing Stadium Stampede Bar Scene In One Take
- Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Previously Discussed & Likely Jettisoned for WrestleMania 37
- Sasha Banks Says Her Smackdown Title Reign Feels Different Than Past Ones, Talks Facing Asuka At Survivor Series