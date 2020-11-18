FTR Tops First PWI Tag Team Top 50 Rankings

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) announced today that former AEW World tag team champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) topped the first-ever PWI Tag Team Top 50 rankings. They also made the cover of the magazine’s 2021 PWI Tag Team Special issue. You can view the announcement below.

PWI evaluated the teams from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. The teams were ranked based on various factors, including overall momentum, win record, chemistry, creativity, overall activity, and “it” factor. Earlier this year, AEW World champion Jon Moxley topped the PWI Top 500 for 2020.

FTR debuted in AEW on May 27 earlier this year. They defeated Kenny Omega and Adam Page to win the titles on September 5 at AEW All Out. Here are the teams that made the Top 5 from PWI’s Tag Team Top 50 rankings:

1. FTR

2. Kenny Omega & Adam Page

3. Golden Role Models (Bayley & Sasha Banks)

4. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

5. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)