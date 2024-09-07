FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

A tag team match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Friday’s special episode of Collision that FTR will battle the Grizzled Young Veterans on next Saturday’s show.

The match was set up by a challenge from FTR, who have been fighting with the Vets since they were attacked by the team at AEW All In. The match is the first announced for next Saturday’s episode, which airs live on TNT.