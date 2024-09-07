wrestling / News
FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
A tag team match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Friday’s special episode of Collision that FTR will battle the Grizzled Young Veterans on next Saturday’s show.
The match was set up by a challenge from FTR, who have been fighting with the Vets since they were attacked by the team at AEW All In. The match is the first announced for next Saturday’s episode, which airs live on TNT.
FTR actually likes The Grizzled Young Vets so much, that they have an idea of how they can formally welcome them to #AEW NEXT WEEK!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR | @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/XGzem5LSKd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says He Wasn’t Interviewed For Vince McMahon Docuseries
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Without Ted Turner, There’s A Chance Wrestling Wouldn’t Be On TV
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks
- Tony Khan on New Media Rights Deal Making AEW the Second Most Profitable Wrestling Company