FTR’s Cash Wheeler on Looking for a Defining Tag Team Title Run

– During a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, FTR’s Cash Wheeler discussed how their current AEW Tag Team Title run represents redemption for the team. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cash Wheeler on their current title run: “It’s our redemption story because our first reign didn’t go the way we wanted to. I’m super proud and one of our biggest accomplishments and one of the biggest goals we set for ourselves when we first started teaming was to become IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and of course, the Ring of Honor run really helped cement our legacy in wrestling. I think this second run as AEW Tag Team Champions has set us up and solidified us as the greatest tag team in the world.”

On wanting to have a defining run: “We want to have this be our defining run and it took a little while to get it rolling this time, but once Collision got started, we were really able to kick it into high gear and have the defenses we wanted to have.”

At AEW All In later this month, FTR will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the former champions, The Young Bucks. The event will be held on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.