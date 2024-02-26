Fuego del Sol Says Fuego II Is ‘Missing, Presumed Dead’

In an interview with Fightful, Fuego del Sol spoke about the whereabouts of Fuego II, who went missing from AEW TV in the early part of 2022. Coincidentally, it was the same time that Cody Rhodes left the company. Fuego himself departed AEW last year.

He said: “People love to point out the similarities (of Fuego and Cody Rhodes). It just sucks because Fuego II went missing the same time Cody jumped ship and left us all. Missing, presumed dead, at this point. The more the I think about it, I don’t want to fight back tears. What a fun little thing while it lasted. It was only four matches, but it took the world by storm. It was really just a way for Fuego II to stay in ring shape. He felt like he was cutting too many promos on TV. It was great for me because it guaranteed me to be at TV every week. When Cody leaves, I don’t have that guarantee to be at TV every week, it slowly hurt my standing within AEW.“