Fuego Del Sol Says He Came Up With Name For Alan Angels’ TNA Sound Check

Alan Angels hosts the Sound Check talk segment on TNA TV, and Fuego Del Sol says he came up with the name. Del Sol spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and noted that he came up with the name when Angels messaged their group chat asking for ideas.

“Alan Angels messaged the Vlog group chat asking for names for a talk show on TNA,” Del Sol. “Your boy came up with The Sound Check. That’s my credit right there. Still can’t get a job over there [laughs]. I’ve always been very good at producing skits. I’m a very creative individual, and that’s something people didn’t see.”

He continued, “Anytime Sammy [Sammy Guevara] has gotten interviewed about that, he’s always made sure to say, ‘Fuego is an idea guy. He comes up with ideas, funny moments, good story telling beats.’ I think that expertise will lend to later on in my career once I’m down wrestling. Being backstage in a creative role.”