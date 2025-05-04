Fuego Del Sol Unveils New Ring Name, Says Fuego “Is Dead”

Fuego Del Sol has revealed his new ring name, declaring Fuego to be “dead.” The AEW alumnus posted a video to his Twitter on Sunday declaring that “Fuego Del Sol is DEAD! My name is KJ Orso, and I’ve never felt more ALIVE!”

The video came after Fuego lost a mask vs. career match against Atticus Cogar at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. After the loss, he removed his mask and left the ring; he then attacked Sam Stackhouse at GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious and joined forces with Cogar.

In the video, Orso says that Fuego didn’t die when he lost is mask, but when he became a free agent. He said that he’d kept Fuego on life support for nearly two years in the hopes that someone would pick him up, but it didn’t happen and he masqueraded as something he isn’t. He then went on to say that Fuego is dead and he’s been trying to suppress the anger inside him, but it got out and it’s scary how much he likes it.