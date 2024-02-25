Fuego Del Sol Says He’s Spoken With William Regal & Tommy Dreamer

Fuego Del Sol says he’s had some conversations with TNA’s Tommy Dreamer and WWE’s William Regal. Del Sol has been a free agent since exiting AEW last summer, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds where he was asked if he’s had any discussions with TNA.

“I talked to Scott D’Amore a little bit,” Del Sol said. “He was like, ‘Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. They are talent relations. They are who you should talk to.’ I have Tommy’s number, he’s told me he’s keeping me in mind.”

He added, “At the moment, there is nothing for sure. I’ve always been in touch with William Regal on the other side. William Regal has had nice things to say about me and hopefully we’ll be doing something,” he said.

Del Sol has worked regularly for GCW and competed against Blake Christian in a World Title match at GCW Touch The Sky on February 23rd.