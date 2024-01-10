Full Bracket For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Revealed On NXT

We now know the full brackets for the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The brackets were revealed on tonight’s show, which saw the first two matches in the eight-team tournament take place. It was noted that the tournament will conclude at NXT Vengeance Day.

Tonight’s show saw Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin defeat Gallus to advance, while Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

The updated brackets are:

Quarterfinals

* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Chase U vs. The LWO

Semifinals

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer